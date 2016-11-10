Army takes flight against Air Force

Class of 2020 Cadet Jose Borrego-Acosta sneaks a left hook into the face of his Air Force challenger Alvin Nix in the 158-pound bout Nov. 4 at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. Borrego-Acosta earned the win as the Army West Point boxers won eight of the 14 bouts against the Falcons. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Class of 2020 Cadet Jose Borrego-Acosta sneaks a left hook into the face of his Air Force challenger Alvin Nix in the 158-pound bout Nov. 4 at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. Borrego-Acosta earned the win as the Army West Point boxers won eight of the 14 bouts against the Falcons. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Class of 2017 Cadet Shane Smith attempts to rip a shot past the Air Force goalie during a Men’s Team Handball competition Nov. 4 at ACPDC. Smith finished with seven goals, tied with his teammate Class of 2018 Cadet Nick Schebler for the game high in goals, as Army West Point defeated Air Force 32-20. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Class of 2017 Cadet Shane Smith attempts to rip a shot past the Air Force goalie during a Men’s Team Handball competition Nov. 4 at ACPDC. Smith finished with seven goals, tied with his teammate Class of 2018 Cadet Nick Schebler for the game high in goals, as Army West Point defeated Air Force 32-20. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Army West Point cadets flip a tire during a Functional Fitness contest against academy-rival Air Force Nov. 4 on Daly Field. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith Army West Point cadets flip a tire during a Functional Fitness contest against academy-rival Air Force Nov. 4 on Daly Field. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith

Class of 2020 Cadet Janel Tracy gets a right jab by the defenses of her Air Force opponent at 150 pounds. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Class of 2020 Cadet Janel Tracy gets a right jab by the defenses of her Air Force opponent at 150 pounds. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV