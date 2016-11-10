BBC Lifeworks

• Tuesday with Marcela: Tuesday with Marcela is geared to children ages 1-5 and their parents.

Marcela will lead attendees in musical play and movement from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at B126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today with age of child attending.

• Thankful Turkey and Craft: Stop by from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at B126 Washington Road to write what you’re most thankful for on a tail feather to attach on our own community’s “Tom,” the thankful turkey.

Afterward, we will make our own turkey craft and enjoy healthy holiday snacks.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Friday.

• Turkey Dinner: Celebrate Thanksgiving a week early at the Youth Center’s annual Turkey Dinner with CYSS/WPFH from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 17. Open to all registered youth in grades 6-12.

Registration is required to reserve a spot. Make reservations by stopping by the Youth Center by Monday or calling 845-938-3727.