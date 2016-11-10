Dang breaks plebe record as Army falls in Tri-Meet

By Jordan Vitauskas Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team fell to Columbia and Penn Nov. 4 at Crandall Pool.

“Today was a great learning experience, and we’re disappointed in outcome, but we know we’re better than what we showed today,” head coach Mickey Wender said. “We will learn and improve for the next meet. We’re disappointed, but we understand what we need to do to get to the next level.”

Ty Dang highlighted the evening as he broke the Plebe (first-year) record in the 200 breastsroke with a time of 2 minutes and 00.91 seconds. The record had not been broken since 2013 by Colin Kanzari. Dang also took home a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke after clocking a time of 54.48 seconds.

“Ty has been tremendous for us all year,” Wender said. “Tonight was only the tip of the iceberg for him. He’s a talented swimmer, and we’re really proud of him. He’s only going to get better from here.”

The Black Knights lost, 200.50-99.50 to Columbia, and 199-99 to Penn.

Josh Sembrano tied for first with Michal Zyla of Columbia in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 49.82 seconds, and also took fourth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:50.77.

In the 200 butterfly, Peter Mikheyev touched the wall second with a clocking of 1:50.66. In the diving portion of the meet, Hudson Kay claimed fourth place with a score of 265.50.

The Black Knights will be back in action Nov. 18-20, as they compete in the Terrier Invite hosted by Boston University.