Organ Recital at Cadet Chape

A regular organ recital series takes place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons at the Cadet Chapel. The average duration of the recital is 35-45 minutes.

The recital is free to the general public. The upcoming series through Nov. 13 includes performers:

• Sunday—Craig Williams.

The next Sunday concert in Cadet Chapel will be the annual Handel’s Messiah concert at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.