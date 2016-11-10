FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts November classes

• Today—Little Impressionists, 10:30-11 a.m. Ages 2 and up;

• Today—Holiday Project Palooza!, noon-4 p.m.;

• Today—Mommy & Me Holiday Aprons, 5-7 p.m. Make matching holiday aprons with your little one—class includes material to make one adult and one child apron;

• Tuesday—Pint Sized Picasso–Kandinski, 3:30 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Cookie and Canvas–Snowman, 5-6:30 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

November events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its November events. The upcoming event includes:

• Nov. 10—Lion King (Broadway). Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 11 p.m.;

• Nov. 17—Book of Mormon (Broadway). Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m.;

• Nov. 23—Macy’s Balloon Inflation. Leave West Point at 10 a.m., leave NYC at 4:30 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Victor Constant Ski Area’s annual Ski Swap and Sale

Come out to the Victor Constant Ski Area at West Point from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 for its annual ski swap and sale. Get season pass specials with 20 percent off all Victor Constant 2016 ski passes.

There will be a ski/snowboard consignment, so bring your items for inspection from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10 or from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11 for inspection.

All items will require registration, pricing and tagging. MWR will conduct the sale of registered items and secure the purchase on behalf of the registrant for pick up only after the ski swap is complete. For details, call 938-8810.

West Point Club Sunday Brunch

Join the West Point Club each Sunday through Nov. 20 for our seasonal Sunday Brunch.

Each week our executive chef and his team presents a different menu including action stations and delectable desserts.

To make reservations or for more details, call 845-446-5504.

West Point Club’s Thanksgiving Day Meals To Go

This Thanksgiving, relax with the family and leave the cooking to the West Point Club. Place your order Nov. 18 and pick it up by 5 p.m. Nov. 23. An excellent selection of entrees, sides and desserts to choose from. To Go Meals serve a family of six. For details and to place your order, call 938-5120 or 446-5504.

Thanksgiving Day Feast

Join the West Point Club for its traditional Thanksgiving Day Feast Nov. 24. A noon seating is in the Pierce Dining Room and the 2 p.m. seating is in the Grand Ballroom. Advanced reservations are required.

To make reservations, call 938-5120 or 845-446-5504

Unified Sports

The Exceptional Family Member Program will continue working with the West Point cadets to facilitate Unified Sports. MWR believes in bringing people together and fostering an environment of friendship, support and compassion through several different activities.

Through Unified Sports, you can take part with our dedicated cadet volunteers in a series of outdoor sport activities. The last Unified Sports date is Nov. 20—Unified Tennis.

For details, call 938-5655/0232 or email us at Josephine.toohey@usma.edu or lucia.mendez@usma.edu.

Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular with LTS

Leisure Travel Services is offering a chance to go to Radio City Music Hall to see the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. There is van transportation for the Dec. 6 and 13 performances as trips leave West Point at 4 p.m. for an 8 p.m. curtain. The Dec. 8 and 15 performances are motor coach transportation leaving West Point at 1 p.m. for a 5 p.m. curtain.

All performances have Center Orchestra seating. The trips leave New York City immediately following the performances.

For details, call 938-3601.