JUST ANNOUNCED

2016-2017 Unit Intramural Nighttime Basketball League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Unit Intramural Nighttime Basketball League sign-ups open to all USMA personnel 18 years of age and older.

Games will be played at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center on Monday and Thursday evenings.

Deadline for team entries will be is Nov. 21. For details, contact James McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or by email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.