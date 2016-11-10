Keller Corner

KACH receives #1 ranking in Patient Satisfaction

West Point Medical Activity (Keller Army Community Hospital) ranked #1 in the Regional Health Command–Atlantic for ‘patient satisfaction’ at 96.7 percent for the month of September in the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES).

JOES has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey (APLSS). JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming high reliability organizations.

Keller requests that you don’t forget to fill out the survey if you receive it in the mail. Keller values your comments and suggestions.

Keller clinics can receive up to $1,000 for each “completely satisfied” survey returned. Surveys returned with satisfactory marks help us keep our clinics up to date with the latest equipment and services available to you.

KACH Emergency Department/Room has relocated

The Keller Army Community Hospital Emergency Dept./Emergency Room has relocated to their temporary location to the west/left of the main entry lobby. Signs will direct emergency patients into Keller’s main parking lot and to enter through the main entry.

A temporary Emergency Room reception and waiting area will be located adjacent to the current Pharmacy waiting area. The ‘permanent’ Emergency Room is scheduled to re-open in Spring 2017.

The multi-phased, military construction project, to renovate Keller Army Community Hospital, is schedule to be completed in Fall 2018.

On Tuesday, the doors to the Emergency Dept. bay (previous location) will be secured and all Emergency Department visits will need to enter through Keller’s front doors.

Additionally, all emergency ambulance transports will enter through Keller’s front door and the Keller ambulance will be permanently located at the Keller circle (in front of the hospital).

There will be no vehicle parking or standing/waiting permitted in the Keller circle. Keller circle drop-offs must be brief, and it is highly recommended that medical appointment drop-offs occur at the Brian D. Allgood Clinic circle.