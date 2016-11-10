MA205 Project Briefings

Cadets in MA205, the multivariable calculus course, required by STEM majors under the recent curriculum change, spent the last week analyzing real world scenarios. Do you remember the swimming pool that turned green at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio? MA205 students assumed the role of analysts tasked to model the problem and apply a calculus-based solution to address that very issue (out of control algae growth). The junior analysts were then asked to present their findings and recommendations to the International Olympic Committee (IOC); played by members of the USCC tactical team, club OICs/ORs and ODIA coaching staff; on how to proceed.

Ironically, the real challenge for the cadets was not the calculus, but having to communicate the complex mathematical approach in terms easily digestible by the non-technical audience—the IOC. Over the course of three days, 320 MA205 students conducted 120 briefs to select audiences consisting of dozens of tactical officers and NCOs and members of the coaching staffs from at least eight different sports and clubs. These non-faculty volunteers, representing over 90 mock IOC members distributed across all briefings, were critical in providing realism to the scenario and developmental feedback to the cadets.