OUTSIDE THE GATES

Highlands Farmers Market is open

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2016 season every Sunday. The farmers and food vendors whom local residents have known and loved in previous years will be back with fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles and more.

Check the Facebook page at West Point Town of Highlands Farmer’s Market for updates.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls’ annual Public Safety Sunday

The congregation of Grace Baptist Church celebrates “Public Safety Sunday,” a day to honor all law officers, firefighters, ambulance corps members and public officials, Sunday.

The recognition of these first responders begins with a special service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will be served following the service for all those in attendance.

The public is invited to join the congregation in honoring all members of these departments.

Morris Gleiser is the featured speaker for this special service.

The church is located at 54 Old State Road in Highland Falls.

For details, call Pastor Snavely at 845-446-4086 or visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Boscobel salutes veterans during November

To honor all former U.S. military personnel, Boscobel is offering free house and grounds admission to veterans who show their military ID (or a photo of themselves wearing their uniform) at the front desk during the month of November.

The Boscobel Salutes Veterans Program also includes half-price admission for up to five family members per visiting veteran. Boscobel offers history, art and a stunning landscape, which includes a view of the Hudson Highlands and the U.S. Military Academy.

Boscobel is located on scenic Route 9D in Garrison, New York, just one mile south of Cold Spring and directly across the river from West Point.

For details, visit Boscobel.org or call 845-265-3638.