Quick start powers Men’s Rugby past Air Force

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Junior wing Jake Lachina streaks down the sideline for one of his three tries against Air Force during Army West Point Men’s Rugby’s 62-19 win over the Falcons No. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Army West Point improved to 9-1 with the win. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Junior wing Jake Lachina streaks down the sideline for one of his three tries against Air Force during Army West Point Men’s Rugby’s 62-19 win over the Falcons No. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Army West Point improved to 9-1 with the win. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The eighth-ranked Army West Point Men’s Rugby team closed out its fall season with a 62-19 victory over No. 12 Air Force Nov. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Army improves to 9-1 on the season, while Air Force drops to 4-2.

Army highlights and game notes

• Junior wing Jake Lachina recorded his second game with at least three tries, with the other time coming in a four-try effort against Navy.

Key moment

• Junior fly half Jon Kim got the Black Knights out to a quick 10-point lead seven minutes into the match with a penalty kick, try and conversion.

Scoring timeline vs. Air Force

• Third minute: Penalty kick—Jon Kim (Army leads, 3-0);

• Seventh minute: Try—Jon Kim; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 10-0);

• 10th minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 17-0);

• 17th minute: Try—Jon Kim (Army leads, 22-0);

• 23rd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 29-0);

• 32nd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 36-0);

• 38th minute: Try—Jeff Malm-Annan; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 43-0);

• 40th minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion—Air Force (Army leads, 43-7);

• 44th minute: Try—Andy Sullivan (Army leads, 48-7);

• 48th minute: Try—Raaqim Rispress; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 55-7);

• 60th minute: Try—Raaqim Rispress; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 62-7);

• 69th minute: Try—Air Force (Army leads, 62-12);

• 72nd minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion—Air Force (Army leads, 62-19).

The Team vs. Air Force

1. Connor Parker (Jareth Long-Garrett @ 60th), 2. Ryan Moshak (Austin Rutledge @ 55th), 3. Adam Szott (Austen Deppe @ 56th), 4. Sean Berry (Chris L’Amoureux @ 42nd), 5. Mitchell Sanderson, 6. Raaqim Rispress, 7. Alec Smith (Rob Niscior @ 48th), 8. Ben Lemon, 9. John Royston (Harrison Farrell @ 52nd), 10. Jon Kim, 11. Andy Sullivan, 12. Luke Heun (Michael McTiernan @ 42nd), 13. Torran Raby, 14. Jeff Malm-Annan, 15. Jake Lachina (Nathan Williams @ 44th).