Quick start powers Men’s Rugby past Air Force
The eighth-ranked Army West Point Men’s Rugby team closed out its fall season with a 62-19 victory over No. 12 Air Force Nov. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.
Army improves to 9-1 on the season, while Air Force drops to 4-2.
Army highlights and game notes
• Junior wing Jake Lachina recorded his second game with at least three tries, with the other time coming in a four-try effort against Navy.
Key moment
• Junior fly half Jon Kim got the Black Knights out to a quick 10-point lead seven minutes into the match with a penalty kick, try and conversion.
Scoring timeline vs. Air Force
• Third minute: Penalty kick—Jon Kim (Army leads, 3-0);
• Seventh minute: Try—Jon Kim; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 10-0);
• 10th minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 17-0);
• 17th minute: Try—Jon Kim (Army leads, 22-0);
• 23rd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 29-0);
• 32nd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 36-0);
• 38th minute: Try—Jeff Malm-Annan; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 43-0);
• 40th minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion—Air Force (Army leads, 43-7);
• 44th minute: Try—Andy Sullivan (Army leads, 48-7);
• 48th minute: Try—Raaqim Rispress; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 55-7);
• 60th minute: Try—Raaqim Rispress; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 62-7);
• 69th minute: Try—Air Force (Army leads, 62-12);
• 72nd minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion—Air Force (Army leads, 62-19).
The Team vs. Air Force
1. Connor Parker (Jareth Long-Garrett @ 60th), 2. Ryan Moshak (Austin Rutledge @ 55th), 3. Adam Szott (Austen Deppe @ 56th), 4. Sean Berry (Chris L’Amoureux @ 42nd), 5. Mitchell Sanderson, 6. Raaqim Rispress, 7. Alec Smith (Rob Niscior @ 48th), 8. Ben Lemon, 9. John Royston (Harrison Farrell @ 52nd), 10. Jon Kim, 11. Andy Sullivan, 12. Luke Heun (Michael McTiernan @ 42nd), 13. Torran Raby, 14. Jeff Malm-Annan, 15. Jake Lachina (Nathan Williams @ 44th).