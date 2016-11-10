Quick start powers Men’s Rugby past Air Force

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

November 10th, 2016 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
Junior wing Jake Lachina streaks down the sideline for one of his three tries against Air Force during Army West Point Men’s Rugby’s 62-19 win over the Falcons No. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Army West Point improved to 9-1 with the win. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The eighth-ranked Army West Point Men’s Rugby team closed out its fall season with a 62-19 victory over No. 12 Air Force Nov. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Army improves to 9-1 on the season, while Air Force drops to 4-2.

 

Army highlights and game notes

• Junior wing Jake Lachina recorded his second game with at least three tries, with the other time coming in a four-try effort against Navy.

 

Key moment

• Junior fly half Jon Kim got the Black Knights out to a quick 10-point lead seven minutes into the match with a penalty kick, try and conversion.

 

Scoring timeline vs. Air Force

• Third minute: Penalty kick—Jon Kim (Army leads, 3-0);

• Seventh minute: Try—Jon Kim; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 10-0);

• 10th minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 17-0);

• 17th minute: Try—Jon Kim (Army leads, 22-0);

• 23rd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 29-0);

• 32nd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 36-0);

• 38th minute: Try—Jeff Malm-Annan; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 43-0);

• 40th minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion—Air Force (Army leads, 43-7);

• 44th minute: Try—Andy Sullivan (Army leads, 48-7);

• 48th minute: Try—Raaqim Rispress; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 55-7);

• 60th minute: Try—Raaqim Rispress; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 62-7);

• 69th minute: Try—Air Force (Army leads, 62-12);

• 72nd minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion—Air Force (Army leads, 62-19).

 

The Team vs. Air Force

1. Connor Parker (Jareth Long-Garrett @ 60th), 2. Ryan Moshak (Austin Rutledge @ 55th), 3. Adam Szott (Austen Deppe @ 56th), 4. Sean Berry (Chris L’Amoureux @ 42nd), 5. Mitchell Sanderson, 6. Raaqim Rispress, 7. Alec Smith (Rob Niscior @ 48th), 8. Ben Lemon, 9. John Royston (Harrison Farrell @ 52nd), 10. Jon Kim, 11. Andy Sullivan, 12. Luke Heun (Michael McTiernan @ 42nd), 13. Torran Raby, 14. Jeff Malm-Annan, 15. Jake Lachina (Nathan Williams @ 44th).