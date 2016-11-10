Through all generations, honor veterans for their sacrifices

By Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. USMA Superintendent

Since the end of World War I, our nation has set aside Veterans Day to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces and celebrate their patriotism, service and sacrifice.

For nearly 240 years, from the Revolutionary War to our most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, millions of men and women have stepped forward to don the cloth of our nation and answer the call of duty and of country.

Today’s generation of young Americans, often referred to as the “9/11 Generation,” continue to answer that call. They represent the very best of America. They are a reflection of what America stands for. They saw our nation brutally attacked, and yet they volunteered to serve—knowing full well that they would be sent into harm’s way to defend freedom. Yet, they never wavered or questioned; they quietly count themselves worthy to stand among the generations of Americans who have gone before them, to stand in the gap when their nation needs them the most.

Former President George H.W. Bush once said “If anyone tells you that America’s best days are behind her, they’re looking the wrong way.”

Our nation’s best days are ahead of us because of the incredible men and women who say every day “Send Me!”, and stand up to be counted when freedom is threatened.

Each day, I’m grateful for the efforts and sacrifices you make in support of our Army and our nation. It is through those efforts and sacrifices that we continue to enjoy the freedoms afforded by those who have gone before us.

As we prepare to mark this Veterans Day, I would encourage you to share your stories and the stories of other veterans. These stories and our experiences help generate understanding and mutual respect with the American people (our client in the Profession of Arms) lead to solutions to issues facing our veterans community, and preserve the rich legacy of the American military experience.

To our veterans from all generations, thank you for your service and all you’ve done for our country. Please also remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. We are forever indebted to them for their service and sacrifice. Maybe always be worthy of their sacrifice, or to echo the words from the movie “Saving Private Ryan”: I hope that we have earned what they have done for us.

As always, please remember our brothers and sisters who are deployed in harm’s way and their families waiting back home.

Happy Veterans Day and Beat Navy!