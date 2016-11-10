West Point School Read-A-Thon Awardees

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Awardees receives gifts at the annual Parent Teacher Organization’s annual Read-A-Thon for the 7th grade Oct. 27. Students from the West Point Elementary and Middle School annual Read-A-Thon received awards on the top reader and top pledges for each grade. Students kept track of their reading in minutes per day and enlisted the support of the community for monetary pledges to encourage their reading. The event is a fundraiser for the West Point PTO. Some of the top awardees of the West Point Middle School and Elementary School Read-A-Thon event from Oct. 3-27 included Brian Corrigan (top pledges for Middle School), Cecelia Neary (top reader for Middle School), Bella Alberici (top overall pledges out of both schools, including Elementary school) and Anna Wisniewski, top Elementary school reader.