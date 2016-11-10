Women’s Rugby grounds Air Force, 50-7

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Rugby team kicked off Air Force weekend with a 50-7 victory over the Falcons Nov. 4 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Army evens its record at 4-4 on the season, while Air Force fell to 7-2. With the win, the Black Knights won the rugby equivalent of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after defeating Navy on Oct. 22.

Army highlights and game notes

• USMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. was in attendance.

• Army improves to 3-0 against Air Force since the fall 2014 season.

• The Black Knights honored six Cadets prior to today’s match: manager Jessica Soto, Savannah Murray, Megan Rogers, vice-captain Becky Jeffrey, captain Kirsten Redmon and junior Sara Emsley, who is in her final year of eligibility.

• Freshman Sally Varner scored the first try of her career against the Falcons.

Key moment

• Sophomore Zye Crittington powered her way through the Air Force defensive line to score in the second minute, setting the tone for the match.

Scoring timeline vs. Air Force

• Second minute: Try—Zye Crittington; Conversion—Bayleigh Gable (Army leads, 7-0);

• Eighth minute: Try—Sam Sullivan (Army leads, 12-0);

• 17th minute: Try—Sally Varner; Conversion—Bayleigh Gable (Army leads, 19-0);

• 21st minute: Try—Air Force; Conversion —Air Force (Army leads, 19-7);

• 31st minute: Try—Kirsten Redmon; Conversion—Bayleigh Gable (Army leads, 26-7);

• 37th minute: Try—Sam Sullivan (Army leads, 31-7);

• 40th minute: Try—Rebecca Stipp; Conversion—Bayleigh Gable (Army leads, 38-7);

• 48th minute: Try—Bayleigh Gable; Conversion—Bayleigh Gable (Army leads, 45-7);

• 68th minute: Try—Zye Crittington (Army leads, 50-7).

The Team vs. Air Force

1. Reilly Kissinger, 2. Sarah Meier (Mary Monnard @ 48th), 3. Nicola Newton (Hannah Whisnant @ 48th), 4. Sally Varner, 5. Sara Emsley (Tosha Wilson-Lattimore @ 62nd), 6. Sydney Dossett (Sophia Schwanabeck @ 67th), 7. Kirsten Redmon, 8. Gio Ferguson-Lewis 9. Becky Jeffrey (Lili Ruland @ 62nd), 10. Bayleigh Gable, 11. Savannah Murray, 12. Zye Crittington, 13. Koi Kizzie, 14. Sam Sullivan (Courtney Smith @ 62nd), 15. Rebecca Stipp.