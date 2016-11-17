2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

The Army

Tae Kwon Do: The cadets of the Army Martial Arts team fought their hardest Nov. 5-6 at Cornell University in the second ECTC tournament of the season.

The team, suffering several injuries, stayed highly competitive with diminished numbers. In the Men’s Black Belt Division, A-1 team Ziwei Peng and Matt Galea progressed to quarterfinals without a middleweight fighter. The A-2 team with Anthony Chargualaf and David Kim progressed just as far in their bracket without a heavyweight fighter.

On the Women’s Black Belt team, rookies Nicole Nettles and Taylor Reim showed strong performances by ending matches quickly with high volumes of body hits. In the Colored Belt Men’s Division, the B-1 team with Eli Eichenberger, Will Xu, and Ellis Valdez took third. The A-2 team with Takhyun Cho, who ended his last match with a knockout, and Halsey Smith dominated the Colored Belt Men’s Division, fighting to second place.

Equestrian: On Nov. 12, the Army West Point Equestrian team traveled to the North Jersey Equestrian Center at Pompton Plains, New Jersey for a Zone 3, Region 3 Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) English Hunter Seat competition hosted by William Paterson University.

Also competing were riders from Centenary University, Drew University, Marist College, Sarah Lawrence College, SUNY New Paltz, Stevens Institute of Technology, Vassar College, and William Paterson University.

Cadets represented USMA well with excellent performances in individual classes. Class of 2020 Cadet Rachael Schloo won first place in Open Equitation over Fences and Class of 2017 Cadet Merle Kreye (Germany exchange cadet) placed second in Intermediate Equitation on the Flat.

In spite of difficult rides, Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady took third place in Novice Equitation over Fences and Novice Equitation on the Flat and Class of 2020 Cadet Robert Seals placed second in Advanced Walk-Trot-Canter Equitation.

In Beginner Walk-Trot-Canter, Class of 2019 Cadet Madeline Suba placed second. In Walk-Trot Equitation, Class of 2017 Cadet Kyle Many placed first and Class of 2020 Cadet Taylor Krug placed second.

The West Point Equestrian team will compete in their final IHSA show of the season next weekend at Centenary University.

Marathon: The Army West Point Marathon team competed in their first-ever TCS NYC Marathon on Nov. 6.

With over 52,000 runners, the team had some phenomenal finishes including Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed who placed 85th overall with a 2:37:57 and Class of 2017 Cadet Morgan Chewning-Kulick who ran 2:44:51 to come in 186th place. Fourteen cadets on the team qualified for the Boston Marathon to include first-time marathoners Class of 2017 Cadet Nicole Carter, Class of 2019 Cadet Dan Whitefield and Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French. VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

