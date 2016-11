A Golden Jump

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy in a tandem jump with Sgt. 1st Class Joe Ablen of the Army Golden Knights, the U.S. Army’s parachute team out of Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 10 at West Point. Murphy, the first veteran of the Iraq War to be selected to the U.S. House of Representatives, lands on the Plain with Ablen, celebrating veterans everywhere the day before Veterans Day.