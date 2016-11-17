BBC Lifeworks

• Night at the Museum: Showtime featuring “Night at the Museum.” The preview show will be “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” The event is at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at B126 Washington Road.

There will be pizza, snacks and drinks. Email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Friday.

• Black Friday Breakfast: Are you headed out for Christmas shopping? Stop by to grab a nice bagged breakfast to take on the run or stop by to sit down and relax. Join us for a cup of coffee.

We will have freshly-made bagels, muffins, coffee, tea and juice.

Breakfast will be served at B126 Washington Road from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 25.

• Holiday Shopping Bazaar: WPFH hosts the West Point Spouses Club Holiday Shopping Bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at 126 Washington Road.

Join us for shopping, door prizes, refreshments and fun. Support our community by shopping military-owned small business.

A portion of sales will be donated to the WPSC Grants and Scholarship fund.