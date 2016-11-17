Brooks, Rose receive Hal Moore Award

Class of 2017 Cadets Pearl Brooks (middle left) and Tyler Rose received the Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore Award Nov. 10 in the Competitive Sports Hallway at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. Brooks and Rose received the awards from the Department of Physical Education’s Acting Director Col. Kevin Bigelman (far left) and retired Col. David Moore, Lt. Gen. Moore’s son. The Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award is presented annually to the top male and female first class cadets who best exemplify the qualities of Moore (mental toughness, perseverance, winning spirit and humility) and the tenets of the warrior ethos on the athletic playing fields and in the DPE’s Combatives programs. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO