BS&L/Garrison take post Flag Football title

The combined team of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership/Garrison (left) defeated the Office of Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics, 2-0, in the 2016 West Point Flag Football Championship Monday at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Football Field. In the semifinals, the top seeded ODIA (19-2-1) advanced by defeating the MPs/BTD (4-18-0) 20-14 in overtime. The second seeded BS&L/Garrison team (14-7-1) moved onto the finals after knocking off third seeded MEDDAC (8-11-2), 13-6. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications