FEATURED ITEM

Transgender Day of Remembrance

The West Point Gay Straight Alliance Diversity Club, Spectrum, is hosting the fourth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Cullum Hall, located next to the West Point Club in Building 605.

The event takes place to honor those who have lost their lives to hate crimes around the world. The event includes guest speaker, Amanda Simpson, the deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy, who will bring attention to the continued violence against the trans community during her speech.

Light food and refreshments will be provided. The uniform is cadet Dress Gray or business casual. Free parking is located across the street at Doublday Baseball Field.

Everyone is invited.