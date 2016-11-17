FOR THE ADULTS

2016-2017 Unit Intramural Nighttime Basketball League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Unit Intramural Nighttime Basketball League sign-ups open to all USMA personnel 18 years of age and older.

Games will be played at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center on Monday and Thursday evenings.

Deadline for team entries will be is Monday. For details, contact James McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or by email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

A Christmas Carol Murder

Join the West Point Club for a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Enjoy an evening of culinary crime with “The Killing Kompany” where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated among you. On this night, you can be part of the show.

The night includes dinner, dancing and a brand new comedy murder mystery. There is a minimal fee for this event, which includes two free drinks. Reservations are required by calling 938-5102 or 845-446-5504.

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool fee administration

No fees for swim at this time. For details, call 938-1992.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed. The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings. It can host functions from 10-50 people. Food and drink are included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.