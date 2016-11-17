JUST ANNOUNCED

Community General Skating at Tate Rink

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

It’s open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families. All skaters must supply their own skates.

The following will be the only dates and times available for skating: Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 12, 19 and 26.

There will also be two Tuesdays during Christmas break 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 10 – 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

For details, call the Skate hotline at 938-2991 or e-mail jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Breakfast with Santa

The West Point Club presents Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 4.

Enjoy breakfast and a custom cupcake bar with the big man.

To make reservations, call 845-938-5120.