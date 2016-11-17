OUTSIDE THE GATES

Highland Falls events Saturday and Sunday

The Friends of the Highland Falls Library are having a bake sale at the Highland Falls Library, 298 Main Street, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

VISION will put up holiday decorations in the town at 10 a.m. Sunday, and volunteers are needed. Meet at the Library with gloves and clippers. For details, call 446-2258.

Volkssport Club at West Point

Volkssport Club at West Point will meet Saturday in Cornwall, New York, for the final walk of 2016. The 5km and 10km year round trail starts at DeCicco’s Family Market, 21 Quaker Avenue.

Registration is at 10 a.m. After registering, drive a short distance to Riverlight Park where the trail begins. The rating is 3B with some hills; not suitable for wheelchairs.

The walk goes through residential neighborhoods, past the Nature Museum, into Cornwall-on-Hudson and has spectacular views of the Hudson River.

For details, call Dorothy Basini at 845-787-4468.

Boscobel salutes veterans during November

To honor all former U.S. military personnel, Boscobel is offering free house and grounds admission to veterans who show their military ID (or a photo of themselves wearing their uniform) at the front desk during the month of November.

The Boscobel Salutes Veterans Program also includes half-price admission for up to five family members per visiting veteran. Boscobel offers history, art and a stunning landscape, which includes a view of the Hudson Highlands and the U.S. Military Academy.

Boscobel is located on scenic Route 9D in Garrison, New York, just one mile south of Cold Spring and directly across the river from West Point.

For details, visit Boscobel.org or call 845-265-3638.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls’ annual Public Safety Sunda

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed. For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.