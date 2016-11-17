Physics & Nuclear Engineering hosted Nuclear Science Merit Badge Workshop

Submitted by the Boy Scouts of America Delaware River District

Capt. Nathaniel Kaminski explains to a group of Boys Scouts how the particle accelerators work and gives a demonstration at the facilities within Bartlett Hall. Courtesy Photo Capt. Nathaniel Kaminski explains to a group of Boys Scouts how the particle accelerators work and gives a demonstration at the facilities within Bartlett Hall. Courtesy Photo

The Boy Scouts within the Delaware River District of the Hudson Valley Council attended a once in a lifetime opportunity at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as the Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering hosted a Nuclear Science Merit Badge Workshop Oct. 29.

D/PNE faculty members Lt. Col. Chad Schools, Capt. Nathaniel Kaminski and Dr. Brian Moretti coordinated activities and laboratory experiments at the facilities within Bartlett Hall for the Boy Scout attendees to complete.

The department also enlisted some D/PNE cadet majors to assist the scouts in their activities throughout the day.

Fellow Eagle Scout Class of 2017 Cadets John Kroc, David Sunberg, Emily Beecher and Class of 2018 Cadet Christina Bouvier all donated their time to volunteer and help the scouts complete the requirements to achieve the merit badge in a one-day workshop.

Activities throughout the day included visiting an accelerator at a research lab or university where people study the properties of the nucleus or nucleons, examining a cloud chamber to understand how it can be used to see the tracks caused by radiation, and constructing 3-D models of elements from the periodic table showing neutrons, protons and electrons.

Delaware River District Special Activities Chairperson and fellow Academy Staff Member, Gary Albaugh, has been working with the Academy to create a relationship within the two organizations to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities that are unique and challenging and cannot be accomplished in an ordinary home environment.

The Hudson Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America currently serves more than 9,500 young people through Scouting and Learning for Life Programs in the New York Counties of Dutchess, Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and Pike County in Pennsylvania.