Rifle falls to West Virginia

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Rifle team fell to No. 1 West Virginia, 4,712-4,657, on Sunday making them 1-1 on the weekend.

Aggregate scoring

West Virginia took the top four individual scores on the day with scores from Morgan Phillips (1181), Jean-Pierre Lucas (1180), Milica Babic (1177), and Elizabeth Gratz (1174).

Army took fifth through eighth with scores from senior Marvin Lewis (1171), sophomores Payne Nunn (1164), Nathan Brewer (1161), and senior Danielle Cuomo (1161).

How it happened in smallbore

• The Mountaineers took the top four spots with Lucas leading the way shooting a 588.

• The Black Knights captured the fifth through ninth spot and were led by senior Marvin Lewis who shot a 579.

• Army rounded out the scoring with Nunn (577), Cuomo (576), and Brewer (571).

How it happened in air rifle

• West Virginia also captured the top four spots in air rifle, led by Phillips with a 594.

• Lewis (592) and Brewer (590) took the fifth and sixth spot, respectively.

• Army rounded out scoring with Nunn shooting a 587, Cuomo scoring a 585, and freshman Madeline Erikson compiling a 585.

Next up

• Army will finish 2016 play at home against No. 5 TCU at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Tronsrue Marksmanship Center.