SHARP Resources
November 17th, 2016
• USMA SARC— Program Manager, Samantha Ross—call 845-938-0508;
• Garrison SARC, Dan Toohey—call 845-938-5657 or email dan.toohey@usma.edu;
• USCC SARC, Capt. Kathryn Hermon—call 845-938-7479 or email kathryn.hermon@usma.edu;
• KACH SARC, Dr. Scotti Veale—call 845-938-4150 or email scotti.l.veale.civ@mail.mil;
• USMAPS SARC, Dr. Stephanie Marsh—call 845-938-1950 or email stephanie.marsh@usma.edu;
• USCC Victim’s Advocate, Kerry Dunham—call 845-938-3532 or email kerry.dunham@usma.edu;
• KACH Victim’s Advocate, Sgt. 1st Class David Wemes—call 845-938-3176.