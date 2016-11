Staff and Faculty gives IOCT a try

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The Department of Physical Education invited staff and faculty to Hayes Gym Nov. 9 for an introduction to the Indoor Obstacle Course Test, or as some call it, “I Obviously Crave Torture.”

The IOCT is a graduation requirement for sophomore to senior year cadets. DPE instructors stressed safety first and was with each of the individuals going through the test, giving them instruction and helping when necessary.