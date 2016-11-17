West Point hosts 68th annual SCUSA

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Professor Takako Hikotani, co-chair of SCUSA, facilitates a security group discussion during the annual Student Conference on United States Affairs Nov. 10 at Jefferson Hall. Hikotani is originally from the National Defense Academy in Japan and currently is a professor at Columbia University. The SCUSA conference is entirely cadet run and is a 12-month leader development experience culminating in a four-day conference with group discussions that is attended by approximately 180 cadets, 40 senior participants, 200 students from 150 colleges and universities across the U.S. The theme for this year's conference is Democracy and Democratization: Challenges and Opportunities. The introduction of delegates attending a security discussion during the 68th annual Student Conference on United States Affairs Nov. 10 at Jefferson Hall. SCUSA is a 12-month leader development experience culminating in a four-day conference incorporating small group discussions, panels, keynote speakers, presentations and social events for attendees. The delegates stay with their cadet hosts in the barracks for the event.

The 68th annual Student Conference on United States Affairs, an exclusively cadet-led event, ran Nov. 9-12 in Jefferson Hall with round table discussions and key speakers designed to promote academic discussion of U.S. foreign policy and to foster understanding among the future military and civilian leaders of our country.

SCUSA is a 12-month leader development experience ending with a four-day conference that includes group discussions, social events, and key speakers. Speakers included members of the Council on Foreign Relations, professors, Ambassador Ryan C. Crocker, former ambassador to Afghanistan in 2011; the advocate for human rights and racial justice and interim Executive Director of Amnesty International, Margaret Huang; and Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, Professor James A. Levinsohn.

The conference theme for this year was Democracy and Democratization: Challenges and Opportunities. Round table discussions included Iran, its neighbors and the U.S., Democracy and Technology, Latin America, Middle East and Russia and Post-Soviet Space among other issues of world importance.

Approximately 180 cadets, 40 senior participants, 200 students from 150 colleges and universities across the nation and 20-30 other countries served as delegates to the conference. Delegates received the full West Point experience by staying with their cadet hosts, eating in the Mess Hall, touring West Point and visiting a static weapons display coordinated between the cadet SCUSA staff, and the cadet Combat Weapons Team.

Class of 2017 Cadet Lukas Miniutti is the commander of SCUSA and spoke about the event and his responsibilities as commander.

“I participated in the conference last year as an assistant training officer,” Miniutti said. “Here, I had the opportunity to learn about staff operations and some of the intricacies that truly make SCUSA a unique conference. For example, each of the 15 round table groups will complete an advisory policy memorandum for future use by the President of the United States. All 15 memorandas will be compiled and published at the conclusion of the conference. As a cadet staff, we have a combined total of almost 20 years of prior SCUSA experience.”

Miniutti said that as a commander, he is responsible for the overall quality of the SCUSA conference.

“During the planning stage that began early in the spring of 2016, my primary role was to build and direct the planning efforts of the SCUSA staff,” Miniutti said. “I am truly lucky to have had the privilege of working with such a tremendously talented team of cadets. Maj. Lukas Berg, the conference executive secretary, has provided us with his mentorship and insights into effective staff planning. I hope that I will also walk away from the conference with an enriched perspective of democracy and democratization.”

Miniutti is an international relations major and is particularly interested in the world and the viability of exported democracy.

Berg, instructor in the Social Science Department and SCUSA conference executive secretary, said he sincerely believes that the SCUSA conference is a national treasure.

“It’s an opportunity for serious, scholarly discourse about America’s role in the world–both what it is and what it should be,” Berg said. “The conference began the day after an unexpected electoral outcome here at home and in the aftermath of significant populist movements around the world. SCUSA has occurred annually since 1949, and it may never have been more timely and relevant.

“SCUSA is a remarkable opportunity to develop future officers,” Berg continued. “It’s a large, complex conference, and it is entirely student-run. During the past several days, I have seen our cadets execute their plan while reacting to numerous changes on the ground and I am convinced that there is no better training for future combat leaders.”

Class of 2017 Cadet Brendan Short is a discussion facilitator for the security roundtable discussion and this is his second year of participating in the SCUSA conference.

“Here we have the challenge of the roundtable discussion on security regarding a standing Army and ensuring stability and security,” Short said. “This is a civil-military exchange and it’s interesting sharing our perspective and developing connections. We talk about world events post conference with emails or social media.”

Since its inception in 1949, SCUSA has consistently brought the best and brightest from the nation’s top social science programs together to discuss current and emerging issues. Most recent issues included discussions on the challenges of inequality in wealth, rights and power.