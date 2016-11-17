West Point Middle School showcases talent with Fine Arts Program hosting veterans

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point Middle School Students recite the poem "My Name Is Old Glory," during the Middle School Fine Arts Program Nov. 10 honoring veterans. The students researched the subject of World War II to focus on that era and portrayed skits with famous WWII nurses, generals and war correspondents. The West Point Middle School held its annual assembly to honor veterans Nov. 10 focusing on World War II. The honor guard leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of the show honoring veterans. The middle school band entertained the attendees with big band era songs and skits including the women's baseball team, honoring women for their duty and honoring those on the home front who worked in factories while their loved ones were fighting a war. The West Point Middle School Fine Arts department presented a program to honor veterans with the focus on World War II. Assemblyman James Skouffis recognized WPMS and the Fine Arts department for their continued contribution and support of veterans through the arts Nov. 10.

The West Point Middle School Fine Arts Program invited veterans and community members Nov. 10 to attend its annual program to honor veterans. The audience included veterans from all branches of service, who fought in World War II, Vietnam and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The program was focused on World War II with the Middle School Band playing Big Band era music, including a wonderful rendition of Glenn Miller’s classic “In the Mood,” and students belting out a rousing rendition of the Andrew Sister’s hit “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Students developed skits that included World War II characters like Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and reporter Ernie Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, who interviewed people from the Army Nurses Corps and females from the home front working in factories making grenades and ammunition for Soldiers.

.Female students dressed in pink baseball uniforms portrayed the all-female baseball team started by Philip K. Wrigley who financially supported the league to replace quality players who went to war. Going to the ball park was a favorite pastime during the war and the all-female baseball team attracted many fans. During the 1943 season, the team attracted 176,612 fan.

Wrigley capitalized on the patriotism with the baseball league by instructing the two participating teams to form a V formation before each game.

The iconic Rosie the Riveter was a symbol of feminism and economic power during the war and was inspired by a real person, Rosalind P. Walters who worked the night shift building the F4U Corsair fighter.

The students researched this project, portrayed people and narrated facts about the war with photos of Gen. Eisenhower in the field. Another heart-warming skit included students portraying the flag. Individual students held the flag and recited stanzas of the poem “My Name Is Old Glory,” by Don Miller.

The beginning of the poem tells the story of the flag.

“I am the flag of the United States of America. My Name is Old Glory.

“I fly high atop tall buildings. I stand watch over America’s Halls of Justice.”

The last stanza is possibly the sentiment of all Americans and veterans of all wars.

“I am Proud. My name is Old Glory, dear God long may I wave.”