Women’s Basketball opens with win at LIU Brooklyn

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore Madison Hovren (#14 in photo, but now #41) lead all scorers with a career-high 22 points in Army West Point’s 68-47 victory over LIU Brooklyn in Brooklyn, N.Y. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore Madison Hovren (#14 in photo, but now #41) lead all scorers with a career-high 22 points in Army West Point’s 68-47 victory over LIU Brooklyn in Brooklyn, N.Y. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team kicked off its season with a 68-47 defeat of LIU Brooklyn Nov. 12 at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Army opens 1-0 for the second year in a row after defeating Pepperdine in last year’s opener, while LIU Brooklyn starts the season 0-1.

Sophomore Madison Hovren led all scorers with a career-high 22 points, while classmate Jess Lewis also reached double figures, with a career-best 12 points.

Hovren also paced the Black Knights with six rebounds, while junior Aliyah Murray also pulled down six boards to go with her nine points off the bench.

Aja Boyd led LIU Brooklyn with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Cadets limited the Blackbirds to 10 or fewer points in the first three quarters, including a game-low eight points by the hosts during the third period.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improves 5-1 all-time versus LIU Brooklyn.

• The Black Knights move to 19-21 in all season openers and 5-6 in season openers under 11th-year head coach Dave Magarity.

• Hovren scored 22 points for her first-career 20-point game.

• Lewis reached a career high with 12 points.

• Hovren, Lewis and junior Lena’ Hicks all earned their first career starts, joining juniors Janae McNeal and Daizjah Morris in the starting five.

• Army outscored LIU Brooklyn, 38-18, in the paint.

• The Black Knights also held the advantage in fast-break points, 10-0.

• Freshman Cori Schnell scored five points in her first appearance off the bench, while classmates Shelby Haynes and Libby Tacka each added two points.

• Freshmen Julia Gibbs and Morgann Yancey also saw their first collegiate minutes.

Turning point

• Army outscored LIU Brooklyn, 17-8, during the second quarter to grow its 13-10 lead to 30-18 by halftime. Hovren led the Cadets with six points during the quarter, while McNeal and Murray chipped in four points apiece.

How it happened

• The Black Knights used a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to pull ahead, eventually closing out the frame with a 13-10 advantage.

• The visitors went on to extend their three-point cushion to 12 by outscoring LIU Brooklyn, 17-8, in the second period and make the score 30-18 at the half.

• Hovren finished off an old-fashioned three-point play with 3:42 left in the third quarter to cap an 11-0 run by the Cadets. The run extended Army’s lead to 20 points, 42-22.

• After taking a 45-27 lead into the fourth quarter, both teams registered their highest scoring quarters, as Army tallied 23 points and LIU Brooklyn had 20 in the final period.

• The Black Knights led by as many as 27 on four occasions in the fourth, doing so for the final time with 1:38 left after a lay-up from Haynes made the score 68-41.