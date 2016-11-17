Wrestling setback by Drexel in EIWA opener

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Wrestling team opened conference action with a 22-14 setback against Drexel Sunday at Christl Arena.

The Black Knights fell to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA), while the Dragons improve to 4-0 and 2-0 in conference.

Army highlights and match notes

• Army’s Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan was in attendance.

• The Black Knights are now 9-8 against Drexel all-time, dating back to the 1980-81 season.

• Senior captain Logan Everett won Army’s first dual match of the year with a 9-5 decision over David Pearce.

• Fellow senior captain Russ Parsons earns his second-career bonus point victory over Comunale, taking an 8-0 major decision in last year’s dual.

• Freshman Ben Harvey earned his first-career dual victory.

How it happened

• 125: Tanner Shoap dec. over Trey Chalifoux, SV-1, 9-7 (Drexel leads, 3-0);

• 133: Kevin Devoy Jr. maj. dec. over Austin Harry, 8-0 (Drexel leads, 7-0);

• 141: #17 Logan Everett dec. over David Pearce, 9-5 (Drexel leads, 7-3);

• 149: #9 Matthew Cimato dec. over Matt Kelly, 5-1 (Drexel leads, 10-3);

• 157: #14 Russ Parsons tech. fall over Mike Comunale, 17-0 (Drexel leads, 10-8);

• 165: Austin Rose dec. over Andrew Mendel, 7-4 (Drexel leads, 13-8);

• 174: Ben Harvey dec. over Nick Elmer, 2-0 (Drexel leads, 13-11);

• 184: Samson Imonode dec. over Alex DeCiantis, 8-3 (Army leads, 14-13);

• 197: Joshua Murphy dec. over #11 Rocco Caywood, 6-4 (Drexel leads, 16-14);

• 285: Joey Goodhart pins Trevor Smith at 4:16 (Drexel leads, 22-14).