2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Tae Kwon Do: The Army Martial Arts team finished the first half of the ECTC season with strong performances in Providence, Rhode Island Nov. 19-20.

With several cadets still recovering from injuries, the team pushed through to third place overall in Division 1 against teams over twice its size.

Ellis Valdez, Takhyun Cho, William Xu and Halsey Smith dominated the Color Belt Men’s Division, taking first place. All Black Belt Teams, with Matthew Galea, Jordan Nettles and Eli Eichenberger on A1; Anthony Chargualaf, David Kim, and Ziwei Peng on A2; and Taylor Reim and Wonha Kim on Women’s A1 all placed fifth in their respective divisions.

Now that the ECTC tournaments for the semester have ended, the team looks forward to facing Navy in its upcoming competition.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

