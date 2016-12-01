Army-Navy Week Force Protection Message

By the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security’s Force Protection Office

Army-Navy Week at West Point is Dec. 5-10 and various cadet activities will involve the implementation of force protection measures that include the following:

Monday, Wednesday, Dec. 8—March-on Rehearsal

Traffic along Washington Road in front of the Superintendent’s Quarters and along Ruger Road leading to Shea Stadium will be blocked in order to support the movement of cadet formations marching to the stadium.

Traffic will be blocked in the vicinity of Shea throughout the rehearsal for both days, 4-6:30 p.m. Anyone who parks in the Eisenhower Hall parking lots and/or around Building 667A may experience a temporary delay of exiting these areas on or about 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday—Goat-Engineer Games/Bonfire

The Goat-Engineer Football games will take place at Daly field. The women’s game begins at 6:05 p.m. while the men’s game will commence at 7 p.m. Off-post personnel attending the games are encouraged to enter the installation through the Stony Lonesome Gate and utilize Clinton Lot for parking.

Dec. 8—Army Team Send Off

The Army Football team sendoff will commence at 7 a.m. A police escort will be facilitated along with the send off for safety and security reasons.

Dec. 9—Bus Staging

Clinton Lot and Thayer extension will be blocked on Dec. 9 around 4 p.m. for the purpose of staging the buses that are transporting cadets to Baltimore the next day.

As always, we ask that everyone—Soldiers, civilian employees, family members and contractors—remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activities to the Military Police Desk at 938-3333. If you See Something, Hear Something, Say Something!