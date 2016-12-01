Army Wrestling holds strong in national rankings

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point wrestling team continues to see three of its grapplers ranked in polls released by InterMat, FloWrestling and The Open Mat, which was announced by the organizations Nov. 22.

Senior co-captains Logan Everett (141 lbs.) and Russ Parsons (157 lbs.), as well as sophomore 197-pounder Rocco Caywood, remained ranked in all three polls.

Everett remained at 17th in InterMat’s rankings and 12th according to The Open Mat for the third straight week, in addition to holding at No. 12 in the FloWrestling poll. The Tioga, Pennsylvania, native went 5-1 on the weekend, starting with a 6-2 decision over Colton Schilling in Army’s first dual win of the season against Cal Poly.

He continued with a second-place finish at the Roadrunner Open with his only blemish being a 2-1 setback against No. 2 Joey McKenna of Stanford in the finals. He opened with a 16-0 tech. fall before notching a pin 45 seconds into the match against Oregon State’s Hans Rockwell. A pair of decisions sent the 141-pounder into the third championship bout of his career.

Parsons compiled a perfect 5-0 record in the Golden State, including three bonus point wins. The Clinton, New Jersey, native began with a 5-3 decision over Colt Shorts in Army’s 23-10 victory over the Mustangs, and continued on Sunday with his fourth-career individual title.

He opened the Roadrunner Open with a convincing 19-1 tech. fall before notching back-to-back major decisions. His second first-place finish of the season was capped with a 6-2 decision over Purdue’s Alex Griffin.

Parsons jumped three spots in the InterMat poll to 11th, while staying at 10th and 11th in the FloWrestling and The Open Matt polls, to 10th and 11th, respectively.

Caywood dropped from 15th to 19th in the InterMat and FloWrestling rankings, while slipping two spots to 16th according to The Open Mat. The Perrysburg, Ohio native posted a record of 4-1 on the weekend with three bonus point victories.

He opened the weekend with a 17-8 major decision over J.T. Goodwin in the dual against Cal Poly, before placing second at the Roadrunner Open.

Caywood began the tournament with a 16-0 tech. fall against Gabriel Camareno and a 3-1 decision over John Morin.

He advanced to the title bout with a 10-0 major decision against San Francisco State’s Johnny Costa.

His lone setback of the weekend came in the finals against Matt Williams of CSU Bakersfield, 5-2.

Army returns to the mat at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in Las Vegas, Friday and Saturday, with each day’s action starting at noon.

Rankings

• Logan Everett (141 lbs.): InterMat – 17th; FloWrestling – 12th; The Open Mat – 12th.

• Russ Parsons (157 lbs.): InterMat – 11th; FloWrestling – 10th; The Open Mat – 11th.

• Rocco Caywood (197 lbs.): InterMat – 19th; FloWrestling – 19th; The Open Mat – 16th.