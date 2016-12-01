BBC Lifeworks

• Holiday Shopping Bazaar: WPFH hosts the West Point Spouses Club Holiday Shopping Bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 126 Washington Road.

Join us for shopping, door prizes, refreshments and fun. Support our community by shopping military-owned small business.

A portion of sales will be donated to the WPSC Grants and Scholarship fund.

• Holiday Cookie Exchange: Join us for a Holiday Cookie Exchange at B126 Washington Road from 10-11a.m. Wednesday.

We will make it really quick and easy too, if everyone can make two dozen cookies each, we then split them into holiday tins and you will go home with different kinds of holiday cookies, two dozen total. Bring the recipe to share.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Monday.

• Letters to Santa: Write a letter and then drop it in our very special North Pole mailbox at B126 Washington Road before Dec. 16 for a guaranteed delivery to Santa before Christmas.

We will make sure it gets to the “Big Man” at the North Pole just for you. Make sure to check your mail box for your letter back from Santa. Please include your age, gender and address.