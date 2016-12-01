Celebrating Branch Night

After 41 months of intense academic, physical and military training, the Class of 2017 reached one of the most significant milestones of its 47-month experience—Branch Night. On Nov. 17, cadets flocked to Eisenhower Hall to finally discover the branch they will commission into after graduation.

To start the night, Class of 2017 President Mario Contreras addressed his class, calling the night “bittersweet.”

“It is the first tangible reminder that come May 2017, we will go our separate ways as we go off to basic officer courses for our new respective branches,” Contreras said. “However, we know that the bonds that we formed as a class will endure, the friendships that have helped us through these past three and a half years will live on, helping us meet new and greater challenges.”

Contreras also acknowledged the importance of all 17 Army branches, noting that each person and each branch comes with its own respective qualities and skillsets.

“This evening is a celebration of the unique skills each member of the class will apply in the branch (he or she) is assigned,” he said. “I am honored and I look forward to serving with all of you, wherever tonight takes us, whether that’s as a helicopter pilot or a finance officer or, for the first time at Branch Night, as brother and sister infantrymen.”

Following Contreras’ remarks, Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, assured the group of anxious firsties that each of them will play a significant role in the future of the Army.

“No matter which branch you receive tonight, and whether it’s your first choice, or not, you will find it to be incredibly rewarding and essential to what the Army does,” Holland stated. “You will also find that every branch is filled with great officers, non-commissioned officers and Soldiers who will take their job seriously and will be proud to bring you onto their team.”

Holland also shared the statistics of the night, noting that 78 percent of the cadets received their number one choice, while 97 percent of the class received one of their top five choices.

She said that this is the fifth class to experience the talent matching program which helps to match cadets to the branch that will fit them best. In turn, 83 percent of cadets changed at least one of their top three branch preferences since last year, suggesting that cadets are utilizing the branch education and mentorship opportunities that are afforded to them.

Before cadets could receive their branch notifications, retired Maj. Gen. Mark Hamilton, a member of the 50-year affiliate class (1967), approached the podium to share his perspective with the class. As the firsties rose to applaud him, he told them to sit down and get the show on the road—he remembered the anticipation that surrounded the night and promised he wouldn’t be long.

Hamilton acknowledged the differences that have occurred over the last 50 years, but despite the age gap, he told the class that he and his classmates, “feel your heart, hear your fears and your goals as certain as our own.”

He also advised the audience on today’s battlegrounds, noting that wars are not won with drones and bombs, but by Soldiers. From that point, he went on to speak about branching.

“There’s a part of me that wants to say that branch doesn’t matter much,” Hamilton said as he described multiple branches who apply infantry tactics during their missions. “But there is clearly more. The branch identifies your expertise, you have to be good at it. Part of the definition of a profession is that it requires continuing education to get good at it, know what you bring to the team. Your branch will be a source of pride.”

Finally, the moment had arrived. As tactical command teams handed out sealed envelopes to each cadet in the auditorium, excitement and nervousness in the room heightened. After each cadet received an envelope, they raised them up on the air, waiting for the cue to open them.

“Come on!” cadets screamed as they tapped their feet anxiously and waited for the signal.

“Class of 2017… Open your envelopes!”

Screaming, selfies and sighs of relief filled Eisenhower Hall as the cadets’ long-awaited branch insignia had been revealed.

“Engineers was my first choice, I’m really excited. It’s something that I know is going to challenge me, I think it will make me grow at something I want to do,” Cadet Kyle Wolffe, a civil engineering major, said.

While most cadets are nervous leading into Branch Night, Wolffe said that he was confident he would get his top pick, mentioning that he had worked hard and had a good class rank. He said he was even more excited to find out that his best friend, Nick Beavers, branched the same.

“We went to prep school together and we’ve been waiting five years for this moment and it’s finally here and we ended up together, so this is awesome, we’re so excited,” Beavers said. “After so long of waiting and working hard, finally we look up and it’s Branch Night… I’m on top of the world right now, it’s amazing.”

Cadet Beau Webb also seemed to be on top of the world after branching his top choice, Aviation.

“I am very happy,” Webb said, noting that he had been nervous going into Branch Night. “My best friend also got Aviation so I’m excited to room with him and enjoy the rest of my time here at West Point and then go learn how to fly helicopters.”

Aviation was the second most popular branch preference for males and the third most popular for females. The top pick for the males was Infantry, while most women topped their lists with Military Intelligence. Although Infantry was not the most popular pick for women, it was the first time that women at West Point were able to select any of the combat arms branches for Branch Night.

Cadet Jazzmyn Miller was one of the women to choose a combat arms branch, branching Finance with a branch detail in Infantry.

“I kind of want to lead the way and open up options for girls who desire to do Infantry later on and I knew I wanted to do it,” Miller said. “I think it’s going to be a challenge but I’m totally up for it.”

This year, the board selected seven women to serve in the Infantry and eight to serve in Armor. Women had to opt-in to a combat arms branch to be considered to one of those branches.

Cadet Rosa Maria Rivera also received her top branch choice, Adjutant General with a branch detail in Field Artillery, but said she certainly wasn’t expecting it.

“I didn’t think I had any chance of getting my number one but when I opened the envelope and I saw that was mine, I can’t even explain in words, I was so happy,” she said. “It makes it even better because my fiancé also got branched FA so we’ll be going through the same time so it’s awesome, we won’t be separated at all.”

Though Rivera said her spot on the Order of Merit List (OML) wasn’t too high, she has advice for underclassmen who may be nervous going into Branch Week the next few years.

“It’s not that bad. When you get through it, this whole school thing, it sucks sometimes, but when you get to a point like this, it makes it not so bad,” Rivera noted. “Push through because you can do this, everyone can do this, you just have to, in your own mind, say ‘yes.’”