DIUx and West Point

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

West Point Faculty, in high demand, often find themselves in the position of making choices between multiple great options. One example is Capt. Brent Chapman (USMA Class of 2009/left), currently serving with the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx) at Moffett Field, Calif. “It was a dream job—teaching cadets while helping stand up a new organization for the Army.”

When the DOD called looking for top officers to lead another new start up, DIUx, he was ready. “I was able to bring knowledge of one start up to another new start up effort.” Today, Chapman is helping lead the effort to stand up DIUx. With outposts in the heart of Silicon Valley, Boston and Austin, Texas, Defense Innovation Unit Experimental serves as a bridge between those in the U.S. military executing on some of our nation’s toughest security challenges and companies operating at the cutting edge of technology.

The organization has special contracting authorities run from Picatinny Arsenal and the ability to tap into the nation’s leading edge startup companies. DIUx is interested in West Point faculty and cadets working on DOD’s hardest problems. Dr. Bernadette Johnson, chief science officer, states, “Precision Navigation & Timing, Counter UAS, Data Analytics and Machine Learning are key areas. I would like to partner on cadet capstones and generate sabbaticals/Operational Experience to the best and brightest.”