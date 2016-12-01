FEATURED ITEM

Highland Falls Winter Festival

Highland Falls is hosting an annual Winter Festival Saturday. Events and times from the festival are below:

• 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.—Highland Falls Fire Department Auxiliary’s Vendor Fair at the Highland Falls Fire House on the bottom of Mountain Avenue.

• Noon-3 p.m.—Men Who Cook, Cook Off at the Holy Innocents Hall (401 Main Street). Contest time is 1:30 p.m., sponsored by the Center.

• 2 p.m.—Puppet Show at the Library (298 Main Street) sponsored by the Friends of the Highland Falls Library.

• 4 p.m.—Winter Fest at Memorial Park at the intersection of Main St. and Mountain Ave. Santa arrives by firetruck. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

• 6 p.m.—Pasta Dinner at Sacred Heart Church (353 Main Street) sponsored by The Women of Sacred Heart. There is a nominal fee and children under 5 eat free.

Pasta, meatballs, salad and bread will be served.

• 7:30 p.m.—Concert and dessert at the Highland Falls Methodist Church (341 Main Street).