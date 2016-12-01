FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts December classes

• Today—Little Impressionists, ages 2 and up, 10:30-11 a.m.;

• Saturday—Mommy and Me Holiday Aprons, 10 a.m.-noon. Materials included;

• Tuesday—Glass Fusion Ornaments, 3-6 p.m.;

• Dec. 8—Open Studio, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Dec. 8—Cookies and Canvas, 5-6:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 9—Holiday Project Palooza, noon-3 p.m.;

• Dec. 13—Pallet Prose–New Class, come make a 12×12 pallet sign. Several sayings to choose from or choose your own. Registration and text for signs must be completed by Wednesday.

• Dec. 15—Wine & Paint, 5-7 p.m. Paint a 16x 20 canvas.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

December event with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its December event. The upcoming event includes:

• Saturday—Holiday Shopping. Leave West Point at 9:30 a.m., leave NYC at 4 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Breakfast with Santa

The West Point Club presents Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday.

Enjoy breakfast and a custom cupcake bar with the big man.

To make reservations, call 845-938-5120.

Community General Skating at Tate Rink

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Community General Skate at Tate Rink.

It’s open to all West Point personnel, DOD personnel and families. All skaters must supply their own skates.

The following will be the only dates and times available for skating: Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18, Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 12, 19 and 26.

There will also be two Tuesdays during Christmas break 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 10 – 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

For details, call the Skate hotline at 938-2991 or e-mail jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.