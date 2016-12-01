JUST ANNOUNCED

Mini Job Fair/Networking event

The West Point Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program is hosting a Mini Job Fair/Networking Event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School.

For details, contact Colleen Costanzo at 845-938-0634 or colleen.costanzo@usma.edu.

MWR Fitness Snowflake Scramble 5K

The Snowflake Scramble 5K will be held Dec. 10 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. Pre-registration going on now.

The start and finish of the race is at the MWR Fitness Center. Cadets run for free, but must register. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcomed.

Prizes will be given to top runners.

There is a minimal fee for this event. Register online at http://tiny.cc/0imwgy or at the MWR Fitness Center. For more details, call 938-6490.

Ski lesson Registration

The West Point Ski Lesson registration at Victor Constant Ski Area begins Dec. 12.

Registration begins for active duty and immediate family members on Dec.12, all other eligible patrons on Dec. 13 and the general public Jan. 2.

Patrons can register from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The first week of registration is in-person only. For more details, call 845-938-8810.

West Point Club’s Bridal Show

Come join the West Point Club from 12-3 p.m. Jan. 8 for its annual Bridal Show. Don’t miss the must-see Bridal Fashion Show at 2 p.m. Spend the afternoon with the brides-to-be in the wonderful land of Bridal Bliss. The Grand Ballroom will be filled with all the vendors you need to make your day perfect.

Hot hors d’ oeuvres, action stations and wedding cakes will be available for you to sample. Free admission for registered West Point Club Brides. Minimal fee for others and guests. For details, call 845-446-5504.