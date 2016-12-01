Last second shot stuns Army at Fairfield

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team dropped a heartbreaker, 75-74, Nov. 26 at Fairfield in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Black Knights saw a nine-point lead dwindle in the final 2:40, allowing the home team to spark a 10-0 rally to close out the game. Two of those 10 points came with 0.4 remaining on the clock when Amadou Sidibe tipped in a missed shot from Jerome Segura. That ultimately sealed the comeback win for the Stags, stunning Army, who dips to 2-4 on the early season.

Of the Cadets four losses this season, three have come by five or fewer points, two by three or less.

A highlight for the Black Knights was rookie Matt Wilson, who recorded a career-high 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

The Alexandria, Kentucky, native chipped in five rebounds, including two on the offensive board.

Also reaching twin figures was Jacob Kessler and John Emezie.

Kessler posted a career-best 12 points, all in the opening period, following his four makes from behind-the-arc. Those four treys were a career best for the sophomore.

Emezie finished with 11 points for the Black Knights.

Rookie Tommy Funk notched a career-high seven rebounds, and was tied for tops on the team with Jordan Fox after registering four assists.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army was held scoreless for the final 2:40.

• The Black Knights earned its largest lead of the game at 70-60 with 4:28 remaining following a good layup from Emezie.

• Fairfield had its largest edge at six on two different occasions with its most recent coming just 14:53 into the second period when a Sidibe layup made it 46-40.

• Army led for 22:27, while Fairfield was in front for 9:14. The game was tied for 8:19

• There were nine tie scores and 13 lead changes throughout the game.

• The Black Knights finished shooting 45.5 percent (30-of-66) from the floor and 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from downtown. The Stags ended the game with marks of 42.9 (27-of-63) and 36.4 (8-of-22), respectively.

• Army outscored the home team 40-38 on points in the paint and held the slight 14-12 edge on second chance opportunities.

• The Cadets recorded a 31-10 advantage on bench points.

• Fairfield posted 44 rebounds to Army’s 33, but both teams had double-digit offensive boards.

• The Stags committed 16 turnovers, while the Black Knights tallied 11.

• Despite leaving the game at the 7:26 mark of the second half following his fifth foul, Mac Hoffman finished with six points and three rebounds.

• Adam Roe added seven points and three boards, while Funk posted eight points to go along with his team-high seven rebounds.

Turning point

• The Black Knights had built a 74-65 lead with 2:40 remaining in the game after Wilson converted on a layup. The Stags answered with back-to-back treys on the other end of the court within 20 seconds of each other to cut the Cadets advantage down to 74-71 with 1:24 left. Those two makes from behind-the-arc were the start of a 10-0 run for Fairfield that ultimately sealed the home team the win.

How it happened

• In the opening period of play, there were eight lead changes and five tie scores with neither team holding larger than a four-point advantage.

• A good layup from Wilson with 10 seconds remaining in the half handed the Black Knights a 32-21 edge at the break.

• The Stags quickly answered a minute into the second period, tying the score at 34-all.

• Fairfield would then extend its lead to its largest of the game at six on two different occasions throughout the next four minutes, holding a 46-40 advantage with 14:52 remaining.

• A 13-3 run for the Army over a little more than three minutes however pulled the Black Knights in front at 53-51.

• That was quickly erased when the Stags took over the lead at 55-54 with just under 10 minutes to play.

• The Cadets would not waiver though using a 16-5 run to create the game’s largest advantage at 70-60 with 4:28 left.

• Army maintained that lead following a Wilson layup with 2:40 remaining, but unfortunately that would be the last time the Black Knights would score as the Stags finished the game on a 10-0 run to steal the win in thrilling fashion.