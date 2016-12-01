Law Dept. hosts conference on complex battlespaces

Submitted by the Department of Law

A light-hearted moment among the participants of the Department of Law's Lieber Institute for Law and Land Warfare's inaugural workshop on Complex Battlespaces—The Law of Armed Conflict and the Dynamics of Modern Warfare from Oct. 23-26. Courtesy Photo

The Department of Law’s Lieber Institute for Law and Land Warfare hosted its inaugural workshop on Complex Battlespaces—The Law of Armed Conflict and the Dynamics of Modern Warfare from Oct. 23-26.

The Superintendent opened the workshop, which was a gathering of national and international experts on the law of armed conflict, coming together to examine the complex battlespaces of modern warfare, to analyze the current state of the law, its inadequacies and the bold new thinking needed for the future.

Among the issues that were discussed and debated at the conference were complexities in legal regimes, governance, technology and urbanization.

The workshop was also attended by Brig. Gen. Charles Pede, assistant judge advocate general of the U.S. Army for Military Law and Operations. Pede delivered the keynote address for the conference.

Also in attendance was Brigadier Darren Stewart of the British Army. Stewart serves as the head of Operational Law for the British Army.

Finally, Professor Michael N. Schmitt was in attendance as the Francis Lieber Distinguished Scholar. Professor Schmitt is one of the foremost experts on the Law of Armed Conflict in the world today.

The mission of the newly-minted Lieber Institute for Law and Land Warfare is to foster a deeper understanding of the complex and evolving relationship between law and warfare, through global academic engagement and advanced interdisciplinary research, in order to educate and empower current and future combat leaders.

The Lieber Institute for Law and Land Warfare is at the crossroads of academia and military legal study.

Uncertainty in warfare creates a variety of complex problems.

As noted by workshop coordinator, Professor Mark Wellman, “There are many important issues in the Law of Armed Conflict today—cyber warfare, indefinite detention, the use of drone aircrafts, the required protections afforded civilian participants in warfare, and various other contentious topics.

“The Lieber Institute is an excellent vehicle for creating an environment to explore these issues and help the U.S. Army as we move into the future,” he added.