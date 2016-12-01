Nattiel selected as Rhodes Scholar

Class of 2017 Cadet Christian E. Nattiel was selected as a 2017 United States Rhodes Scholarship Winner Nov. 19. Nattiel is double-majoring in mathematical sciences and philosophy. He is interested in narratives of struggle, social justice and self-determination. Nattiel served as the president of the Cultural Affairs Seminar, which champions diversity and inspires cadets through mentorship and tutoring. He was awarded the Superintendent’s Award for Achievement, the Distinguished Cadet Award and the Black Engineer of the Year Award for Military Leadership. Christian is a member of the Men’s Team Handball squad. At the University of Oxford, he will pursue an M.Sc. in Comparative Social Policy, followed by the Master of Public Policy.