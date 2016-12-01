The Ultimate Matchup

Write up by the Ultimate Frisbee Team

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

On Nov. 18, an all-star team of USMA’s finest staff and faculty played against the Army West Point Ultimate team under the lights of Daly Field. This is second meeting between the staff and the club this fall and is part of the Ultimate team’s preseason training before the college ultimate regular season in the spring. Although the club team had been leading 1-0 in the series, the staff team came out to a very strong start.

Anchored by some very fast players and some excellently-placed deep throws, the staff were able to go out to an early lead. After the club team was able to find its offensive rhythm, the club went on to lead at halftime and eventually went on to win 15-10. The Army West Point Ultimate team is a rising club team that has high hopes for the upcoming season, and has its eyes set on the national tournament in May. The team would like to thank the staff and faculty team for its support and another excellent game.