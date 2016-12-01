West Point Band presents “A West Point Holiday”

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will present “A West Point Holiday” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Photo by the West Point Band The West Point Band will present “A West Point Holiday” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Eisenhower Hall Theatre. Photo by the West Point Band

Ring in the holidays with this Hudson Valley tradition of festive holiday favorites performed by the talented vocalists and instrumentalists of the West Point Band. Make sure to join us for pre-concert entertainment in the lobby when you arrive.

This concert is free and open to all.

Each year, the West Point Band brings the holidays to the Hudson Valley with this family-friendly production featuring world-class music in a variety of styles.

Bring your family and friends to celebrate the season with this spectacular performance featuring the vocal talents of Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger, and Staff Sgts. Jeremy Gaynor and Emily McAleesejergins. You’ll hear festive arrangements of your favorite holiday songs, both traditional and contemporary, including segments featuring the Benny Havens Band and the Hellcats. As always, the performance will conclude with a visit from Santa Claus.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.