West Point honors Native Americans with Heritage Observance

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point honored Native Americans in the annual National American Indian Heritage Month Observance Nov. 16. The theme for this year’s observance is “Serving Our Nations.” The event is hosted by the U.S. Military Academy Equal Opportunity Office and the U.S. Corps of Cadets Equal Opportunity Office.

The event began with Class of 2018 Cadet Brian Dude as he recited the convocation in his native tongue, Apache.

Dude is from Arizona and is a direct descendent of Geronimo.

Class of 2017 Scott Michael Murray II, is a member of the Shoshone tribe of Wyoming. Murray said his family lives on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming.

“My great aunt gave me the name of Da’Vejean, or ‘Sunshine Boy’ because I had really blonde hair,” Dude said. “I live on the reservation with my family during the summers.”

Class of 2017 Cadet Zachary Hout spoke about his experience as a Native American. Hout is a descendent of the Salish-Pond d’oreille tribe or Flathead Nation of Western Montana.

The guest speaker for the event was Shane Jett. Jett is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and serves as the president of the Cherokee National Historical Society’s Board of Trustees. He also served three terms in the Oklahoma State Legislature, where he founded the Oklahoma Native American Caucus with 16 other Native legislators.

“One of the themes I’m hearing (from the cadets who spoke) is the result of the attempts at assimilation,” Jett said. “We hear about, ‘I was estranged from my tribe,’ or ‘I have to confront mysticism or handle misconceptions.’ It makes us feel like we don’t belong.”

Jett went into some history with the Cherokee tribe, who were in North Carolina at first. The Cherokees were told they didn’t belong and were subsequently moved to Georgia. Jett said that there are over 500 tribes in the U.S. and there are other tribes that are still not recognized.

“The government gives itself permission to give tribal nations permission as to whether or not they can exist,” Jett said.

“What is it that we do as Native Americans in the United States today?” Jett said. “Whenever you grow up in an area of where the United States Government has been trying to assimilate Native Americans, there was punishment for speaking your native tongue and then you would get sent to boarding schools on the east coast so you can forget your native roots, your people; so you can grow up civilized, so that you can forget your culture, and become part of the United States.

“It’s an ongoing tragedy that we are still trying to recover from because a lot of our languages are being destroyed,” he added. “Up until 1978, it was illegal to practice indigenous religious ceremonies in the U.S. How did they get around the first amendment? It’s because we weren’t citizens. Navajo and Choctaw code talkers saved countless of American Soldiers’ lives.”

For example, in Oklahoma, there are 39 tribes, which translates to about 10 percent of the population that are Native Americans, and they come from different areas where they were forced out, because they didn’t belong.

“We have hospitals in different areas for various Native Americans and clinics for health care,” Jett said. “As a Cherokee boy, I remember when I went to a health clinic and went to the men’s room. Someone had written on the wall, ‘If you remain brown, you don’t belong here.’ I knew at that point in time, if you look like me, some people said you don’t belong.”

Jett spoke about Cherokee Chief John Ross during the late 18th and early 19th century, who was educated and was a staunch defender of Cherokee rights.

The Cherokees were being moved from North Carolina to Georgia. Once someone found gold in the forests of Georgia, the state decided they wanted the Cherokees out.

While other tribal nations left, Chief Ross refused to move and sued the state of Georgia and won in the court cases of Cherokee Nation v. Georgia and Worcester v. Georgia.

The court maintained that the Cherokee Nation was dependent on the federal government, much like a protectorate state, but still a sovereign entity.

However, when President Andrew Jackson enacted the Indian Removal Act, he exercised the federal government’s legal power to handle the whole affair.

“President Andrew Jackson let the chief justices enforce the rule and then decided to abdicate his responsibility to execute the rules of the court,” Jett said.

By the time Chief Ross returned to Georgia, there were people already living in his home. The trail of tears ensued and the Cherokees lost 20 percent of their people, Jett explained.

“The Cherokee’s were like any other country,” Jett said. “We were a people that had our own system of government, our own culture and our own language. It was only after people arrived from other countries that they started saying we don’t belong here. Columbus discovering America is a lot like me discovering my favorite restaurant; it was already there. These types of things we began to encounter.

“Today, reservations are 60 miles from any banking institution,” Jett added. “Some of the most poverty stricken people in the U.S. are indigenous people. The highest percentage of minorities of the population in the military are Native Americans. We are a warrior culture.”