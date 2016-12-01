Women’s Basketball grabs road win at Dartmouth

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

Junior guard Janae McNeal led all Army West Point scorers with 17 points while adding four assists as the Black Knights defeated Dartmouth 68-60 Nov. 26 in women’s basketball action at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications Junior guard Janae McNeal led all Army West Point scorers with 17 points while adding four assists as the Black Knights defeated Dartmouth 68-60 Nov. 26 in women’s basketball action at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H. Courtesy Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Basketball team overcame a late push by Dartmouth and came away with a 68-60 victory Nov. 26 at Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Army wins its third straight game to improve to 4-1 overall, while Dartmouth slips to 2-2 following the loss.

Junior Janae McNeal led the Black Knights with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while also adding four assists. Sophomore Jess Lewis registered career highs of 13 points and four assists, and classmate Madison Hovren posted the first double-double of her career with 16 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.

Dartmouth was led in the scoring department by Kate Letkewicz, who netted a game-high 24 points and Olivia Smith, who finished with 16.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improves to 2-4 in its all-time series versus Dartmouth.

• McNeal tallied a season-high 17 points to lead the Cadets.

• Lewis totaled season highs in points (13) and assists (four)

• Hovren recorded the first double-double of her career with 16 points and a career-high 13 boards.

• Hovren’s double-double was the third for Army this season, after junior Aliyah Murray finished with a double-double against Albany and classmate Lena’ Hicks did so in the Yale game.

Key moment

• Dartmouth used a 13-7 run to force a 52-52 tie with 7:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. The run extended into fourth period, but Army scored the next eight points over a 2:46 span to take a 60-52 lead. Hovren and McNeal each scored four points during the scoring stretch. The Big Green would come back to within three, but didn’t pull even the rest of the way.

How it happened

• Army and Dartmouth swapped the lead six times in the first quarter, doing so for the final time with 18 seconds left, after Lewis hit a three-pointer to give the Black Knights a 17-15 advantage.

• The Black Knights used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to take a 12-point lead, 36-24, with 2:33 left until halftime.

• The 19-6 run was finished by six unanswered points from Army, including field goals from Hovren, Lewis and junior Daizjah Morris.

• The Big Green netted the final five points of the half to pull back to within 36-29 at the break.

• Dartmouth came back to force a 45-45 deadlock with 1:18 left in the third quarter but Army took a 48-47 lead into the final frame, thanks to a triple from junior Destinee Morris with 55 seconds left in the period.

• The hosts tied the contest, 52-52, with 7:48 left in the game, but Army netted the next eight points to regain an eight-point cushion.

• Lewis and McNeal each made a pair of free throws in the final 17 seconds to cap the victory.