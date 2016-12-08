2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Oreinteering: The USMA Orienteering team traveled to Baltimore Dec. 4, in order to beat Navy and Coast Guard in the second annual Service Academy Orienteering Championship.

The competition served as a prelude to this weekend’s Army-Navy Football Game. Quantico Orienteering Club hosted the event in which USMA raced male and female competitors across three different course divisions—Orange, Green and Red.

The “O-Team” earned their Blue and Gold Stars sweeping each division by a wide margin; out of all five races, only one Navy or Coast Guard competitor finished in the Top 5. The team was spearheaded by excellent runs from both seasoned veterans of the team and up-and-coming talent.

USMA snagged every first place finish, with Class of 2020 Cadet Gino Saponari winning Men’s Orange with a time of 41:24, Class of 2020 Cadet Bridgette Bordelon winning Women’s Orange with a time of 1:25:28, Class of 2018 Cadet Samuel Evans winning Men’s Green with a time of 54:01, Class of 2018 Cadet Jessica Johnson winning Women’s Green with a time of 1:34:18 and Class of 2018 Cadet Michael Bruce winning Men’s Red with a time of 1:02:21. Class of 2017 Cadet Daniel O’Conor established this competition last year while on semester exchange at the Naval Academy. He oversaw training of the Midshipmen’s first Orienteers. This year, Bruce has trained a team of Coast Guard Cadets while on exchange at the Coast Guard Academy. We are excited to see these programs grow and develop into expert navigators and look forward to future competitions on the fields of friendly strife. (Above) Class of 2020 Cadet David Sayles sprints to the finish on the Orange Course of the 2016 Service Academy Orienteering Championship. Sayles placed second, with a time of 41:43, behind teammate Saponari.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

