Army set for America’s Game against the Midshipmen

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Not since 2001 has Army enjoyed the thrill of singing the alma mater second at the Army-Navy Game. However, the Black Knights will try to snap their 14-year drought by defeating the Midshipmen where they last defeated them—in Baltimore. Courtesy Photo of AAC Not since 2001 has Army enjoyed the thrill of singing the alma mater second at the Army-Navy Game. However, the Black Knights will try to snap their 14-year drought by defeating the Midshipmen where they last defeated them—in Baltimore. Courtesy Photo of AAC

The Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, is ready to kickoff at 3 p.m. on CBS as the Black Knights take on the Midshipmen in Baltimore on Saturday.

In addition to the national broadcast, the game can be heard on the Army Sports Network and on the TuneIn App.

The Opening Kickoff

• The Black Knights will try to snap Navy’s 14-game winning streak against Army when the two service academies take the field.

• Army faces a ranked Navy team for the second-straight year as the Mids were No. 21 prior to last season’s 21-17 Navy victory.

• The Black Knights enter the game with six wins for the first time since 2010 and are heading to their first bowl game since the Armed Forces Bowl that season.

• The rushing attack got a boost against Morgan State with over 500 yards on the ground, including 323 yards from the fullbacks alone.

• The defense slid up to fifth in the nation in total defense allowing a season low 124 total yards against Morgan State. It was the second time this year Army has kept an opponent under 200 total yards.

• The passing defense regained its dominance against the Bears by giving up just 96 yards through the air and Army is sixth in the country in passing yards allowed. The Black Knights held Morgan State and Duke under 100 yards passing this season.

Playing for their Brother

• The Black Knights will be playing for sophomore cornerback Brandon Jackson, who passed away on Sept. 11.

• Jackson was an impact player for Army for the past two seasons as a cornerback.

• He had played in all 14 games since his arrival in 2014 and Jackson finished with 68 career tackles and three interceptions, two of which came against Wake Forest in 2015.

• Jackson grew up in Queens, New York, and watched Army Football games as a kid.

• The Black Knights are honoring Jackson with a helmet sticker as well as the No. 28 stitched on the coaches’ hats.

Going Bowling

• Army accepted its first bid into the postseason since 2010 as the Black Knights are headed to the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl.

• The Black Knights will take on North Texas at 11 a.m. CST on Dec. 27.

• The two teams faced each other earlier this year with the Mean Green beating Army for the first time in the series after a 35-18 victory at Michie Stadium.

• Army is 3-2 in five previous bowl appearances.

• The Black Knights’ most recent bowl game was in 2010 when Army defeated SMU 16-14 to win the Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl.

Army-Navy History

• One of the biggest games of the year in college football features Army and Navy, and they are meeting for the 117th time.

• The Mids own a 54-48-7 lead in the series and have won 14-straight heading into the 2016 matchup.

• The last two meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less and a combined 11 points.

• This is the seventh meeting in Baltimore with Navy owning a 4-2 mark, including a 3-0 record at M&T Bank Stadium.

Rushing Attack

• The Black Knights stayed put as the second-ranked rushing attack in the country at 328.7 per game.

• Army rebounded from its showing against Notre Dame to rush for 504 yards against Morgan State on Nov. 19.

• It was the second time this season Army has rushed for over 500 yards in a game, and both of those games were against FCS opponents.

• The Black Knights have seen 13 different players reach the end zone in the first 11 games this year with Andy Davidson remaining as the team leader with nine after two scores opposite Morgan State. Darnell Woolfolk isn’t far behind with seven.

Fullbacks’ Big Day

• Against Morgan State it was all about the fullbacks as Army’s trio finished with 323 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.

• It was the first time since 2012 that Army had three players rush for over 100 yards.

• Davidson led the way with his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season with 111 on 18 carries and added two touchdowns.

• Cole Macek came in off the bench and tore it up with 108 yards on just seven rushes for an average of 15.4 yards per carry.

• Macek also finished with two touchdowns on the ground, both coming near the end of the fourth quarter.

• Woolfolk posted with 104 yards on seven carries, including a 27-yard touchdown run for his seventh score of the year.

The Defense

• The Black Knights’ defense has allowed an average of 19.1 points per game over the first 11 contests, which ranks 15th in the nation.

• Seven of the 11 opponents Army has faced have been held to two touchdowns or less on the scoreboard, including a season-low three points against Morgan State.

• Army rebounded from a tough loss to Notre Dame to totally shut down Morgan State, allowing 124 total yards and eight first downs.

• The 124 total yards allowed was a season’s best for the defense and the second time this year Army has held an opponent to 200 yards or less in total offense with Duke being the other.

• The Army passing defense is sixth in FBS, allowing only 164.5 yards through the air.

Broyles Award Nominee

• Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was recently nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in Division I college football.

• Bateman is one of 40 nominees that were chosen from over 1,500 assistant coaches.

King of the Middle

• Andrew King has continued his momentum from an impressive junior season into his senior campaign.

• The middle linebacker is tied for first on the team in total tackles with 88 on the year.

• He is second on the team with five sacks after recording one against Morgan State.

• King has been in the right place at the right time with two fumble recoveries in 2016.

• King is currently fifth all-time in career tackles for loss with 35 and is one behind Jim Brock (‘87) and Cameron Craig (‘07) for third all-time.

• He had a sack against Morgan State and has 14 1/2 sacks in his career for second on the all-time list, behind only Josh McNary (‘11) who tallied 28 sacks in his career.

Poetry in Motion

• Edgar Poe is back to his big-catch form with a career-high 122 yards at Wake Forest and a team-high 46 yards against the Air Force.

• The Wake Forest game was his first 100-yard receiving game of the season and the third of his career.

• He surpassed his brother Christian as the leading receiver for the Black Knights with 292 yards on 14 catches and three touchdowns this season.

• Poe’s previous high for receiving yards in a game was against Navy last year when he hauled in five catches for 121 yards and a score.

• He has 10 career receiving touchdowns and passed Pete Dawkins, Don Holleder and Aris Comeaux against Air Force for seventh all-time.

Battle Mate

• Jeremy Timpf has also enjoyed a stellar senior campaign with 88 tackles, including nine that have ended up as losses.

• He is one of two players on the defense with two interceptions and has six career picks, including three as a sophomore.

• Timpf has posted 10 or more tackles in four games this season, including a high of 15 at Duke on Oct. 8.

• He had 10 stops on Senior Day against Morgan State, including two tackles for loss.

• Timpf has 297 career tackles for 12th all-time and is two away from Lyle Weaver for 11th on the career list.