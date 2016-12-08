Austin, Perkins host a fireside chat with cadets, staff and faculty

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

The Behavioral Sciences and Leadership Department hosted a fireside chat for the Class of 2017 and 2018 cadets enrolled in PL300 and MX400, and staff and faculty. The chat, hosted on Nov. 17, was titled “The Challenges of Command Decision-making,” which focused on the leadership decisions involved in the first “Thunder Run” in the taking of Baghdad in 2003.

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1951 and the Class of 1951 Chair for the Study of Leadership, facilitated the discussion with Gen. David Perkins, USMA Class of 1980, and Commander, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

In 2003, Austin was a brigadier general and served as commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division and Perkins was a colonel serving as brigade commander for the 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized) during the invasion of Iraq, commanding the unit’s Thunder Run into Baghdad and subsequent stability operations in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“This is like a living room discussion,” Austin said. “Thunder Run involved a certain amount of risk, and bold and daring actions. It also involved a lot of good judgement and good leadership. I think you will see that we framed our talk in terms of mission command decisions, specifically combat decision making.”

Perkins said when he talks about leader development he always invokes the name of Gen. Austin.

“He was the best boss I ever had,” Perkins said. “It’s an honor to be here with him and I’m looking forward to some insightful and tough questions and maybe we can reduce some of the anxiety when you become second lieutenants and start thinking that as a second lieutenant you don’t know everything. That has never been a prerequisite. The only prerequisite is we want you to be a good leader and we are going to talk about a specific battle for Baghdad here.”

Austin asked Perkins to describe how his brigade combat team understood the commander’s intent and general concept of the operation.

“This is the quintessential example of mission command,” Perkins said. “This command is based on trust in the ability to understand the situation and to visualize the situation. You have to understand that this was part of a larger campaign. It didn’t just happen overnight.”

Perkins described how he and Austin worked together when he was his deputy commander and they always talked and those talks included questions like “how do we carry out the mission?”

“What we are doing is how do we conduct combat operations, what are the options out there,” Perkins said. “What we were doing was getting in touch with each other’s minds. What is the capability, strengths etc. What would make a difference?”

“Initially, there were designs to encircle the city,” Perkins explained. “Do we encircle Baghdad?” When these decisions rolled upon us, it was a culmination of months of training, sharing of experience and discussion. It’s a continuation of a trust and team building developing over a long time.”

Austin said it was the importance of the bigger team and they were part of a really good team.

“We had reached a point where we kind of moved as one body,” Austin said. “We understood each other and what the other guy would probably do in certain situations. And that came through training and frequent dialogue. As a deputy commander, I talked to Perkins and other brigade commanders whenever I could. One of my pet peeves is I wanted to talk to the commander and not to the S3. I wanted his analysis, his thoughts. When he told me what was going on, it was happening, there was never a question in my mind. This trust is built upon frequent contact, training and working together.”

Perkins said the primary responsibility as a leader is to build a culture of trust.

Perkins explained that the first thing a leader must do is try and figure out what decisions he or she is going to have to make and what are some of the problems?

“As a leader, you can have this discussion with your team telling them that these are the decisions I have to make and need to make, and I need assessments from the team because that will affect my decision,” he said.

“I had to make the decision if we are going in and out of Baghdad or are we going to stay,” Perkins said. “What I needed to know from the team was how much fuel do we have? We had about 10 hours of fuel time. I need an assessment from the team and I will use that information to decide if we get in or out or stay and when do we commit the reserves, the last hope of any commander. This is the reason we need to talk.”

Austin said that the first decision was to go into Baghdad and Perkin’s goal was to create some degree of chaos. The troops are better in dealing with chaos. And if we can see key infrastructure we can fight ourselves out.

“There was no ‘on the spot’ or cavalier decisions; there were constant battles going on,” Perkins added. “The decisions are a process of very deliberate team building, training, visualization and continual developmental experiences. There were two thunder runs into Baghdad. We wound up staying and it was a critical decision in the fight.”

Austin described the decisions and what went into them.

“What Perkins described happens routinely,” Austin said. “There were thunder lines into Baghdad. Leaders were in touch with Perkins and he ended up staying. A critical decision and every brigade and division were in contact and fighting like wolverines.”

The fireside chat objective and primary focus was to allow cadets to gain an appreciation for the early history of America’s Army war-fighting experience in Iraq, to better understand and appreciate the decision making process in combat and the importance of building trust and communication within your team.