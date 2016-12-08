BBC Lifeworks

• Letters to Santa: Write a letter and then drop it in our very special North Pole mailbox at B126 Washington Road before Dec. 16 for a guaranteed delivery to Santa before Christmas.

We will make sure it gets to the “Big Man” at the North Pole just for you. Make sure to check your mail box for your letter back from Santa. Please include your age, gender and address.

• Holiday Tree: Help decorate our Tree of Warmth! Bring any new mittens, hats, gloves and scarves to help decorate our Holiday Tree.

Make the holidays special for someone in need and feel good by doing it. We are counting on each of you for the success of this heartwarming event. We will be collecting at B126 until Dec. 19.

Let’s make our tree the warmest tree at West Point